Texas inmate faces execution for killing his great aunt

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate convicted of fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt nearly 22 years ago is scheduled to die by lethal injection Wednesday, even after relatives asked for his life to be spared. Prosecutors say Quintin Jones killed Berthena Bryant in September 1999 after she refused to lend him money. He beat her with a bat in her Forth Worth home then took $30 from her purse to buy drugs. Bryant’s sister says she doesn’t want Jones to be executed. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied Jones’ request for clemency. If Jones is executed, it will be the first execution in Texas since July 8, 2020.