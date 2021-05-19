Turkey bans polyethylene plastic imports

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has banned the importation of ethylene polymer plastic waste as environmental groups sound the alarm on the world’s plastic consumption and lack of effective recycling. The Greenpeace Mediterranean group welcomed the news, calling it a “very important step towards the goal of zero waste importation” as set out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization. The group said 74% of plastic waste imported by Turkey last year would now be on the banned list. The ban takes effect in 45 days. Turkey’s plastics industry protested, saying they were not consulted on the ban. Polyethylene plastics are one of the most widely produced plastics in the world.