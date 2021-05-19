UN urges more vaccines for Africa, with only 2 percent now

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling for accelerated availability of coronavirus vaccines for Africa, expressing concern that the continent has received only about 2% of all doses administered globally. The call came in a presidential statement approved Wednesday by all 15 members. It reiterates the need for “equitable access to quality, safe, efficacious, and affordable COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, medicines and vaccinations to all.” It also calls for “increased and accelerated donation of safe and effective vaccine doses from developed economies” and others with supplies to African countries in need, especially through the World Health Organization program to supply vaccines to poor nations.