US general to recommend post-withdrawal plan for Afghanistan

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT (AP) — The top U.S. commander for the Middle East says he will make recommendations to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in early June on how to monitor and fight terrorist groups in Afghanistan from beyond its borders after all American forces withdraw. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of Central Command, says negotiations with Afghanistan’s neighbors for overflight rights and troop basing are “moving forward” but will take time. As a result, he says, the way the U.S. keeps an eye on the terrorist threat and aids the Afghan military will evolve as agreements are reached or security conditions on the ground change.