West Virginia library honored with top national award

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A public library in Huntington was honored as one of six libraries and museums nationwide that made great contributions to their communities. Cabell County Public Library received the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The program’s website says the award is the highest honor for “institutions that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities.” Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said he nominated the library for the award for its service to the community during the pandemic. The facility has provided wireless internet access from the exterior of the building to help students during remote learning.