West Virginia nutrition program to offer benefits boost

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Women and children in West Virginia who participate in a nutrition program will receive a temporary benefit boost this summer. Health officials say the increase will go toward the purchase of additional fruits and vegetables. The West Virginia Women, Infants and Children program will increase the benefit amount to $35 per month for each eligible participant from July through September. The current benefit is $9 per child, $11 for pregnant or postpartum women and $16.50 for mothers who breastfeed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture offered the increase through $490 million from the American Rescue Plan.