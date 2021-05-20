14 bodies found at home of ex-cop in El Salvador murder case

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Prosecutors in El Salvador say 14 bodies have now been found at the home of a former police officer who was arrested this month for murdering two women. Authorities have said the case revealed the existence of a murder ring that may have operated for a decade. The search at the home began after the 51-year-old former officer confessed to killing a woman and her daughter. Prosecutors said Thursday that investigators have uncovered eight pits that held 14 bodies, some of which may have been buried as long as two years ago. El Salvador’s justice minister says the skeletal remains will be re-assembled and subjected to DNA testing to determine their identities.