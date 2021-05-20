35 Republicans buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thirty-five House Republicans have joined Democrats and voted to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Those mavericks are risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and flouting GOP leaders who condemned the proposal as unfairly partisan and unnecessary. New York Rep. John Katko led the Republican defectors. He’s the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, and he wrote the legislation with that panel’s chairman, Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson. Katko and his fellow GOP mavericks were battling two overwhelming tides: a jagged partisanship that often confounds even mundane legislation and Trump’s still powerful sway among Republicans.