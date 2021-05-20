Africa’s vaccine campaigns hurt by India’s ban on exports

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Africa’s top health official says the continent’s vaccination campaigns to battle COVID-19 are facing significant delays because of the export ban imposed by India. The AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India was to be an integral part of the U.N.-backed COVAX initiative to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income nations. John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said India’s decision to halt all exports of the vaccines it produces had badly affected Africa’s mass vaccination drive, which was already lagging behind many other parts of the world.