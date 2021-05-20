Albania: Ex-prosecutor gets 2-year jail term for corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court that handles top officials’ corruption cases has sentenced the country’s former chief prosecutor to two years in jail for hiding money from illegally owned properties. Adriatik Llalla was sentenced for hiding property and giving false information on the asset declarations Albanian officials must submit every year. The sentence also bars Llalla from holding any public post for five years. His lawyer says Llalla plans to appeal. In 2018, prosecutors sequestered Llalla’s apartment in Tirana, and 5.4 acres) of land that they said had a total value of more than $900,000. Fighting corruption has been post-communist Albania’s Achille’s heel, strongly affecting the country’s democratic, economic and social development.