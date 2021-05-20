Alexandra Huynh, 18, is the new National Youth Poet Laureate

NEW YORK (AP) — An incoming first-year student at Stanford University has been named the new National Youth Poet Laureate. Alexandra Huynh, 18, is a second-generation Vietnamese American from Sacramento, California, who sees poetry both as a means to self-expression and social justice. She was selected from among four regional finalists for a position first held by Amanda Gorman, who read at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Huynh will serve for one year, working with arts organizations around the country. Established in 2017, the national youth poet laureate program is an initiative of the literary arts and development organization Urban Word.