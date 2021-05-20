AP source: Washington releasing starting RT Morgan Moses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington is releasing longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses and reserve Geron Christian, a person with direct knowledge of the moves tells The Associated Press. Moses started for Washington at right tackle every game for the past six seasons. Signing former Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno and drafting Samuel Cosmi in the second round led to Washington’s surprising decision to cut ties with Moses. The team saves $7.5 million against the salary cap. The 30-year-old fan favorite from Richmond, Virginia, is a free agent effective immediately.