Avalanche’s Kadri suspended for hit vs Blues pending hearing

Colorado’s Nazem Kadri is suspended indefinitely pending a video hearing with NHL officials over his illegal check to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk. Kadri was tossed out of the game after the hit. Kadri has three previous playoff suspensions on his record. He also has a a four-game suspension from the 2015 season for an illegal check to the head. All those transgressions were with Toronto, which traded Kadri to Colorado in 2019. The Avalanche lead the series with the Blues 2-0. Game 3 is Friday night in St. Louis.