Bluefield makes upgrades to traffic lights

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA)- Here in Bluefield, you may notice workers taking down some traffic lights.

the changes to the downtown area started earlier this week in order to make driving in the downtown area more efficient. By upgrading to new lights, Bluefield will be able to track driving habits and traffic patterns to create more efficient driving.

planning how they implement the new technology is harder than some may think. Joe Pack, an engineer from the West Virginia Division of Highways told us. "We look at every aspect of the roadway. the type of road, the width,

Joe Pack an engineer from the West Virginia Division of Highways told us more on the changes coming our way. the number of lanes, the amount of traffic, stopping distance, sight distance. All of those factors are then put together to decide the best traffic control that we place at each intersection.

Pack also gave residents some insight of what they might be seeing around town. "The traffic signals we're putting in now are state of the art. They will be more reliable, they will provide a better consistent system for the drivers. and it will be a little more user friendly."

The city of Bluefield plans on making 14 more upgrades to lights and stop signs in the greater downtown area. Bluefield officials ask drivers to be patient while construction is underway.