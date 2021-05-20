Class AAA All-State boys basketball team named

(WVVA)- Thirteen local players were named to the Class AAA All_state team on Thursday.

Class AAA State Champion Shady Spring had 5 Tigers make the cut, with Braden and Cole Chapman earning 1st team honros, and Duncan Todd earning captian status for the 2nd team. 10 more players earned honorable mention status.

The Class AA All-State boy's basketball teams, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, are as follows:

First Team

Braden Chapman (Shady Spring, Soph.)

Cole Chapman (Shady Spring, Soph.)

Devin Hatfield (Herbert Hoover, Jr.)

Jaelin Johnson (Fairmont Senior, Sr.)

(C) Bryson Lucas (Robert C. Byrd, Sr.)

J.C. Maxwell (Wheeling Central, Sr.)

Ryan Reasbeck (Wheeling Central, Jr.)

Jaidyn West (Notre Dame, Jr.)

Second Team

Hunter Bush (Point Pleasant, Sr.)

Zycheus Dobbs (Fairmont Senior, Fr.)

(C) Todd Duncan (Shady Spring, Sr.)

Jarron Glick (Logan, Jr.)

Drew Keckley (Hampshire, Sr.)

Gavin Kennedy (Robert C. Byrd, Sr.)

Ryan Maier (Grafton, Jr.)

Kolton Painter (Nitro, Jr.)

Area Honorable Mention

Ethan Blackburn (Westside), Daniel Reed, (Westside), (Dylan Blake PikeView), Kobey Taylor-Williams (PikeView), Zack Bolen, (Independence), Michael McKinney (Independence), Jaedan Holstein (Shady Spring), Cam Manns (Shady Spring), Rylee Nicholas (Nicholas County), Indy Eades, (Midland Trail).