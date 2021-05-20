Court: Faulty breast implant victims should get compensation

PARIS (AP) — A French appeals court has ruled that around 2,700 victims of a breast implant scandal are entitled to compensation. The court said that German company TUV Rheinland committed negligence by certifying them as safe. The scandal first emerged in 2010 after doctors noticed abnormally high rupture rates in women with implants produced by the French company Poly Implant Prothèse or PIP, affecting hundreds of thousands of women worldwide. Thursday’s ruling, which might not be final and could go to another higher court, was announced by France-based association PIPA, which represents victims.