Court says Romania’s lockdown didn’t amount to house arrest

BUCHAREST (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has ruled against a member of the European Union parliament who claimed that a lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections in his native Romania last year deprived him of liberty. European Parliament member had filed a case with the court arguing that Romania’s March 24-May 14 national lockdown amounted to “administrative detention.” A panel of seven judges at the ECHR unanimously rejected Terhes’ claims Thursday, saying the lockdown could not be equated with house arrest. The panel also noted that Terhes had not provided any information describing his experience of the lockdown. During the period at issue, Romanian authorities advised people against leaving home between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.