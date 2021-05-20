COVID-19 vaccine clinics set for Tazewell Co. Public Schools

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County Public Schools is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Health to get students vaccinated.

The school district is hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students 12 and older.

Friday, May 21st, the vaccine is available at all three of the county's high schools - Tazewell, Graham and Richlands.

On Friday, May 28th, the district will host clinics at the middle schools - Tazewell, Graham and Richlands.

The goal of school-based vaccination clinics: making the vaccine as accessible as possible for all families choosing to vaccinate their student.

"Many students may not have transportation to go to pharmacies or other places that are offering it, so the school is an efficient means for families to be able to access the vaccine," Dr. James Lane, the Virginia Dept. of Education Superintendent, said.