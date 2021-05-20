Cumberland Plateau Health Dist. adds more mobile COVID vaccine clinics

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics will continue in Tazewell County.

The Cumberland Plateau Health District announced several new stops.

The district's RV is rolling into Richlands, Bluefield and Tazewell in the month of June.

-June 17th, 11 AM-2 PM: Lowe's in Bluefield, VA

-June 22nd, 10 AM-1 PM: Ramey Automotive in Richlands, VA

-June 23rd, 1 PM-3 PM: Graham Manor Apartments in Bluefield, VA

-June 30th, 11 AM-2 PM: Ramey Chevrolet in North Tazewell, VA

No appointment is necessary for these clinics. Just walk up to the RV and get the shot. The goal of the mobile clinics: getting as many shots in arms as possible.

"The mobile vaccination clinics are going around to rural areas where individuals may not have access," Delilah McFadden, the Cumberland Plateau District's Emergency Coordinator, said. "They may not have transportation or access to other vaccination sites."