EU finalizes deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 1.8 billion doses

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has signed a third vaccine contract with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 shots. The European commission said the deal will allow the buying of 900 million doses of the current shots and of a serum adapted to the virus’ variants, with an option to purchase an extra 900 million shots. To avoid delivery delays, the deal with Pfizer-BioNTech stipulates that the production of doses must be based in the EU and that essential components are sourced from the region.