Ex-WVa justice denied hearing bid over juror’s social media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia Supreme Court justice has lost his bid to receive a hearing to examine a juror’s use of social media during his corruption trial. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday affirmed a three-judge panel’s decision. The panel had denied ex-Justice Allen Loughry an evidentiary hearing on his claim that the juror showed bias. Loughry was at the center of an impeachment and corruption scandal involving the court. He released from prison in December after serving a two-year federal sentence for using his job for his own benefit and lying to investigators.