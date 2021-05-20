Feds: 18 electronic devices seized from Giuliani and firm

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say 18 electronic devices taken during raids last month on Rudolph Giuliani’s home and his law firm in a probe of his dealings in Ukraine belong to Giuliani and employees of his firm. The previously redacted facts were revealed when prosecutors on Thursday re-filed an April 29 letter on the public record in Manhattan federal court. The letter had sought the appointment of a “special master” to ensure nothing subject to attorney-client privilege was revealed to the government. The investigation is examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.