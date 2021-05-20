Feelin’ like Summer into Friday

Strong high pressure will keep us rather quiet over the next several days. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild, with lows falling into the 50s for most.

Tomorrow will bring abundant sunshine, and besides the slim chance for a stray shower/sprinkle, most will see a mix of sun and afternoon coulds. Highs will again be warmer than average, topping off in the upper 70s to mid 80s again. Tomorrow night, lows will dip again into the 50s under mostly clear skies.

The weather will be on repeat for a final day on Saturday; we should be mainly dry, sunny, and toasty with highs pushing into the 80s for most of the area. The chance of rain will start to go back up on Sunday as a frontal system approaches....and the chance of scattered storms should climb into next week as the humidity increases.

