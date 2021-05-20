Ford’s big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace electric

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The electric version of Ford’s F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. Yet the resemblance is deceiving. With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that would help transform how the world drives. Branded the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your house should the electricity go out. If it succeeds, it could speed the nation’s transition away from petroleum burners.