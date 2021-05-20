Governor Jim Justice unveils new wrap design for West Virginian tollbooths

BECKLEY, W.v. (WVV) -- A new avenue to market the mountain state to motorists has been unveiled in Raleigh County.

Leaders gathered at Tamarack in Beckley to share their plans for makeovers for the toll plazas on the West Virginia turnpike.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia parkways authority unveiled their newest venture, tollbooth wrappings depicting activities and landmarks in West Virginia.

This is a new marketing initiative for those driving in and out of the state. White water rafters, views of Tamarack, ATV's and campers, adorning the highways of the mountain state.

"You don't want just scenic pictures of West Virginia, you want some level of activities," said West Virginian, Governor Jim Justice. "Because people think "West Virginian's a wonderful place, it's got an unbelievable beauty, but there ain't anything to do there.'"

The goal of this project? To entice drivers with images of the mountain state's attractions. Nationally, this initiative is the first of its kind.

"We're the first toll road in the country to do this," said Jeff Miller, executive director for West Virginia Parkways Authority. "This West Virginia turnpike, we want to be the best, we have the best road here. We want to maintain it and make sure it showcases the natural beauty and make sure people enjoy the ride on the West Virginia turnpike. "

Rolling out before Memorial Day weekend, these wrappings will promote Mountain State pride for travelers.

Pride that Governor Justice says lies with the people of West Virginia.

"Any frog that ain't proud of it's own pond isn't much of a frog," said Justice. "We're trying to be proud of our own pond."