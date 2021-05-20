Hero intern who helped save Giffords will run for her seat

PHOENIX (AP) — The intern hailed as a hero for helping save the life of then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords following an attempted assassination is running to represent her former district in Congress. Daniel Hernandez Jr. was a 20-year-old college student in his first week interning for Giffords when a gunman opened fire at a constituent event killing six and injuring 13, including Giffords. Hernandez kept the congresswoman conscious and applied pressure to her head wound until paramedics arrived. He is currently a Democratic representative in the state House of Representatives. A trauma surgeon who operated on Giffords that day, Dr. Randy Friese, is also running, along with state Sen. Kirsten Engel.