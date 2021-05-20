Human skeletal remains found in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- Human skeletal remains were discovered on Sunday in Giles County.

Deputies and investigators from the Giles County Sheriff's Office were called to the Shumate Falls area after a group of fishermen discovered the remains.

The Medical Examiner's Office believes the remains are of a white male, potentially in the 40-60 age range. The time of death is believed to be within the past year.

A pair of high-top Under Armour Shoes were found near the scene.

Information from open missing person reports in the area have not matched this case.

Anyone with any information that may help identify these remains is encouraged to call the Giles County Sheriff's Office at (540)921-3842.

