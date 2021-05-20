Italy, EU vow to support Tunisia’s economy to stem migration

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Italy and the European Union have promised to support Tunisia’s economy as part of their efforts to stem migration across the Mediterranean Sea toward Europe. Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson visited Tunisia on Thursday for talks with President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi. Saied called for a “global approach” that goes beyond immigration security to address poverty and unemployment. The Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights denounced Italian and European pressure for Tunisia to accept agreements that are “infringing on the country’s sovereignty and on migrants’ human rights.” More than 67 Europe-bound migrants drowned or disappeared off Tunisia’s coast in recent days.