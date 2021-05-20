Local prosecutors ask feds to review Park Police shooting

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — State and local prosecutors in Virginia are asking the Justice Department to reconsider its decision not to prosecute two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot a motorist after a stop-and-go chase in 2017. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano wrote a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland. Herring and Descano are pursuing involuntary manslaughter charges against against the officers in the shooting death of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar. But the prosecution is facing numerous hurdles because federal prosecutors, after a two-year investigation, elected not to charge the pair. A hearing is scheduled for August in federal court as to whether local prosecutors can move ahead with their case.