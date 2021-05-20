Masks still required in healthcare setting for fully vaccinated individuals

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - While the CDC has eased mask guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals, local health experts want to remind people that it's not time to ditch the mask in every setting.

Face coverings are still required in most health care settings, even for fully vaccinated individuals. That includes places like hospitals, doctor's offices and urgent care facilities, among other settings.

That's because those settings often accommodate immunocompromised individuals.

"Our patients in healthcare situations are immunocompromised," Connie Radcliff, Dir. of Infection Prevention at Clinch Valley, said. "They may be on medications that prevent their immune system from functioning normally."