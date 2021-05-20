Skip to Content

Mayor’s husband arrested in Rochester, charges still secret

9:25 am National news from the Associated Press

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The husband of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has been arrested on undisclosed criminal charges following a police search of the house he shares with the mayor. A spokesperson for the Monroe County district attorney says Timothy Granison, Warren’s husband, will be arraigned in Rochester City Court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. State police troopers spent several hours searching the home of Granison and Warren on Wednesday. They said it was part of a criminal investigation but disclosed no details. Video from journalists showed troopers closed off the block around Warren’s home with police tape and could be seen taking items from the residence.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content