Mayor’s husband arrested in Rochester, charges still secret

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The husband of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has been arrested on undisclosed criminal charges following a police search of the house he shares with the mayor. A spokesperson for the Monroe County district attorney says Timothy Granison, Warren’s husband, will be arraigned in Rochester City Court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. State police troopers spent several hours searching the home of Granison and Warren on Wednesday. They said it was part of a criminal investigation but disclosed no details. Video from journalists showed troopers closed off the block around Warren’s home with police tape and could be seen taking items from the residence.