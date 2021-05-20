Meet the new MCHD Medical Director, Dr. Rick Sabol

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - There's a new medical director at the helm of the Mercer County Health Department, and it's Dr. Rick Sabol. The change comes after Dr. Steven Stefancic stepped down in March.

Dr. Sabol brings 37 total years of medical experience to the table, and he's no stranger to Mercer County.

"I've been in the area 27/28 years, lived here, and I worked at Princeton Hospital for 23 years and moonlighted at Bluefield Hospital for 14 years," Dr. Sabol said.

Roger Topping, the MCHD Administrator, said Dr. Sabol's experience makes him the perfect fit for the job.

"He's been a physician for a good number of years," Topping, said. "He's a no nonsense kind of guy, former marine and he tells it like it is."

As Dr. Sabol settles into his new duties, Topping said they're already on the same page about one thing... getting more COVID-19 shots into arms.

"I hope everybody in the country gets a vaccine," Dr. Sabol said. "If they don't get vaccinated, then this is going to go on and on and on."

"I'm just going to lean on him and his experience as a physician, when it comes to these issues, as they pop up," Topping said.