More lawsuits possible in West Virginia VA hospital deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys have until an August deadline to file additional civil lawsuits on behalf of families whose loved ones died under suspicious circumstances at a West Virginia veterans hospital. Charleston attorney Tony O’Dell tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail that he will work to file on behalf of families until the deadline. That is the two-year anniversary since information on the investigation went public into suspicious deaths at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. Former nursing assistant Reta Mays received consecutive life sentences last week for killing seven elderly veterans at the hospital with fatal injections of insulin.