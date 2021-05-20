Official: Roadside bombings in Afghanistan kill 13 people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say roadside bombings in southern and central Afghanistan have killed 13 people, including nine members of one family. Vast swaths of Afghanistan are littered with bombs and land mines. Many have been planted by insurgents to target military convoys but often kill civilians instead. Also on Thursday, militants stopped a bus in western Afghanistan, ordered three men, all ethnic Hazaras, off the bus and shot and killed them. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The government blamed the Taliban but previous attacks on ethnic Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims, have been claimed by the Islamic State group.