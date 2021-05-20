Oxford college to keep statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes

LONDON (AP) — The governing body of Oxford University’s Oriel College says a controversial statue of Victorian imperialist Cecil Rhodes will not be taken down because of “regulatory and financial challenges.” The decision follows a long-running campaign to remove the statue of a man who made a fortune in the late 19th century from gold and diamond mines where miners labored in brutal conditions. That campaign gained momentum last year during the Black Lives Matter protests. The decision represents somewhat of a U-turn by the college. At the height of the protests in June, an independent inquiry to examine Rhodes’ legacy was set up after the governing body of Oriel College “expressed their wish” to remove the statue from outside the college.