Police: Tesla driver slept while on autopilot at 82 mph in Wisconsin

(CNN) — One of the biggest things safety experts worry about on highways is drivers falling asleep behind the wheel.

That’s even easier to do when your car can drive itself.

Police in Wisconsin pulled over an Illinois man near the border between the states after seeing him sleeping while his Tesla was on autopilot.

According to police, a deputy followed the vehicle for two miles with lights and sirens activated before the man realized he was being followed.

Body cam video from the scene captured the suspect denying he was sleeping.

The driver claimed he was on his way to work at the time.

He was given a ticket for inattentive driving, and officers also discovered he had two prior incidents where drivers called police after seeing him sleeping behind the wheel last year.