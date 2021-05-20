Police union files suit over approval of review board

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A police union in West Virginia has filed suit to halt the formation of a civilian board to review complaints against officers. News outlets report the Monongalia-Preston Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87 filed the lawsuit Wednesday morning, hours after the Morgantown City Council unanimously passed an ordinance creating the Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board. The lawsuit says the ordinance contradicts the state’s civil service law, which “is the exclusive law for hiring, firing, voting and disciplining police officers.” It asks a judge to stop the formation of the board. City officials declined to comment.