Prince William receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britain’s National Health Service expands its inoculation program to younger people. William, 38, received his shot on Tuesday at London’s Science Museum, one of the large-scale vaccination centers opened around the country. A photo of the prince receiving his shot was posted on his social media account. Britain last week opened its national vaccination program to anyone over the age of 34. The program has been gradually expanded by progressively younger age groups since it began in early December.