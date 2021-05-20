Remaining rain-free and toasty for the next few days

A rain free day is on tap today. Temperatures keep warming up too! High pressure continues to dominate our forecast bringing calm southeasterly winds and dry conditions. We remain in a ridge (warmer and drier conditions) for the next several days.

This morning temperatures are in the upper 40s and 50s. By the afternoon highs will read in the upper 70s and 80s.

Tonight we remain clear and calm. Temperatures again will be in the upper 40s and 50s. Highs for most will be in the 80s for Friday and we are staying dry. A few models are trying to show a stray shower or two work in tomorrow afternoon, but where high pressure has continued to hover around our region we have enough dry air in place to keep us dry. Expect a mix of mainly sun with some clouds for Friday.

Interestingly we will be warmer than some of our east coast beaches tomorrow!

This weekend we are mostly dry with a few rain chances moving in on Sunday. Temperatures will hit in the upper 70s and 80s throughout the weekend with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Cold front approaches Monday increasing our rain chances for next week.

