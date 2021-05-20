Taiwan’s Wei-Ling Hsu takes LPGA Tour lead at Kingsmill

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Wei-Ling Hsu shot a bogey-free 5-under 66 on Thursday at Kingsmill Resort to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship. Winless in her seven-year LPGA Tour career, the 26-year-old Taiwanese player birdied the River Course’s two front-nine par 5s and made three in a row on Nos. 12-14 in the morning round. Sei Young Kim was a stroke back with Ruixin Liu, Luna Sobron Galmes, Kelly Tan and Jiwon Jeon. Kim made her lone bogey on the par-3 17th — her eighth hole of the round — when a tap-in lipped out. Stacy Lewis was at 68 with Elizabeth Szokol, Tiffany Joh, Ryann O’Toole and Megan Khang.