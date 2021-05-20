Stacey Abrams has deal for 2 more political thrillers

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 20 years after her first novels were published, Stacey Abrams is hitting full stride as a writer. The voting rights activist, grassroots organizer and former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate has a deal for two political thrillers. Doubleday and Anchor Books announced the deal Thursday. The new novels will bring back the intrepid law clerk Avery Keene from her current work, “While Justice Sleeps,” which came out last week and is already a New York Times bestseller with more than 100,000 copies in print. Earlier this month, Berkley announced it was reissuing a trilogy of romance novels by Abrams that were published in the early 2000s.