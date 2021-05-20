Tazewell Grad receives scholarship to the United States Air Force Academy.

TAZEWELL, VA (WVVA)- Margaret Ridlehuber officially received her appointment into the United States Air Force academy.

Ridlehuber has worked her entire life in order to be admitted into a service academy. While at first she wanted to be admitted into the Naval Academy. She says that she is excited to start her new journey.

"This has been a really big dream of mine to go to a service academy for a long time. Ever since i was a little kid I always wanted to go to the naval academy. Then in the past year my perspective kind of changed, Now I'm heading out to Colorado and it just feels amazing."

Ridlehuber told us, it wasn't only an honor to be admitted into the prestigious academy. It's an honor to serve her country.

"It's a really big deal, every person that graduates from the Air Force Academy comes out as an officer. So just being able to lead in the military a huge honor."

We here at WVVA wish Margaret not only a congratulations but also good luck. Margaret goes on to compete in the NSAT national Duathalon in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.