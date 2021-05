TAZEWELL, V.A (WVVA)- The Bulldogs fell to the Scarlett Hurricane at home 5-0 on Thursday evening.

The Bulldogs kept Marion at bay for the first 10 minutes of the game thanks to big saves from Josiah Jordan. But eventually, the Scarlett Hurricane would explode for 5 goals, and a shutout wins over Tazewell.

Tazewell will be back on the pitch Richlands on Tuesday, May 25th.