‘Too Close’ bonds close friends Emily Watson, Clara Salaman

NEW YORK (AP) — There was a very good chance that Oscar- and Emmy-nominated Emily Watson would end up in the new mini-series “Too Close.” After all, one of her oldest friends wrote it. Watson has known actor-turned-author Clara Salaman since both were 5. Now, in their 50s, they’ve finally collaborated on their first project and even COVID-19 lockdown couldn’t stop them. Watson plays a buttoned-down, no-nonsense forensic psychiatrist trying to assess the mental state of a criminal suspect who drove her car over a bridge with two kids inside, including her daughter. The three-part harrowing series on AMC+ debuts Thursday.