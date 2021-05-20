Virginia Democrats in governor’s race to meet for 3rd debate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Virginia governor were set to meet virtually Thursday for the third of four debates. Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan are in the final weeks of campaigning ahead of the June 8 primary. The Democratic primary winner will face GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin in the November general election.