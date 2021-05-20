W.Va. opens portal for $100 prize for young vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s governor has debuted a new portal for vaccinated residents aged 16 to 35 to receive a $100 incentive. Those in the age group who received all required doses of the vaccine can register at governor.wv.gov to get their prize of a $100 U.S. Treasury bond or a gift card of the same value. The state is aiming to boost its sluggish vaccination campaign with the prize and has also expanded clinics at schools and businesses. Justice has a goal of vaccinating at least 65% of residents aged 12 and over by June 20, when the statewide mask mandate will be lifted.