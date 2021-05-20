WV COVID vaccine incentive for 16-35 year olds open for registration

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, registration officially opened for Gov. Jim Justice's incentive to get 16-35 year olds vaccinated.

Any West Virginia resident, in that age group, who receives two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is eligible to receive a $100 savings bonds or a $100 gift card.

The program is retroactive, meaning if you have already gotten the shot, you're still eligible for the reward.

"To get the savings bond or the gift card, go to my website... it's right there -- it's governor.wv.gov. Please, please, please go to it right there," Gov. Jim Justice said. "We'll send you something really nice. We'll send you a $100 savings bond, or we'll be sending you the gift card, $100 gift card."