Youngstown mob boss turned federal witness dies at age 90

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A former mob boss who helped Youngstown earn the name “Crimetown U.S.A” has died at age 90. Lenine “Lenny” Strollo’s crime career ended in the 1990s when he agreed to testify at the federal trial of three men tasked with killing businessman and rival Ernie Biondillo. The men were found guilty and sentenced to life without parole. Strollo pleaded guilty to racketeering and tax charges in 2004 and was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison. He was released in 2012. Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains, who Strollo’s organization tried to kill, told The Vindicator, “His passing is an end of an era.”