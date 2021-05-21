Skip to Content

5 people stabbed, 1 fatally, in Amsterdam; suspect arrested

AMSTERDAM (AP) — One person has been killed and four injured in a late night stabbing in Amsterdam. Police say they arrested a suspect nearby. Police say four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment after the incident Friday. Their condition was not immediately known. There was no immediate word on the possible motive. A police spokeswoman says officers “are investigating what exactly happened and why.” The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time of the incident because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Further details were not immediately available.

Associated Press

