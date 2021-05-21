Arrest warrants continue to stack up in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - The Bluefield City Municipal Court has issued bench warrants or failure to appear warrants for hundreds of people.

The crimes have a wide range, as some cases include not showing up to court for small traffic violations. While some of these warrants have been issued for major felonies.

The Bluefield City Police Department told WVVA that they have two filing cabinets full of these arrest warrants. The police department is asking for the public's help in closing these cases.

"We do list certain names on our Facebook page to let people know they do have these warrants for their arrest. Some people might not know. When people see it, that they are posted on Facebook or when we get that information out to certain people. Let these people know (that they) need to come in and handle these warrants." Lt. Detective Kenneth Adams, Bluefield, WV Police Department

If you know the whereabouts of any individuals that have warrants out for their arrest. You are asked to call the Bluefield City Police Department at (304)-327-6101 and then hit option 1.

You can also message them on their Facebook page here.